11 CHL alumni hoist Stanley Cup with Colorado Avalanche

A total of 11 graduates from the Canadian Hockey League became part of hockey history Sunday as they helped the Colorado Avalanche hoist the 2022 Stanley Cup after defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 in Game 6:

Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Val-d’Or 2016: The trusted forward brings winning pedigree to the Avalanche lineup having previously won the President Cup with the Val-d’Or Foreurs in 2013-14.

Andre Burakovsky, Erie 2014: The Erie Otters graduate aims to raise the Stanley Cup for the second time after first doing so with the Washington Capitals in 2017-18.

Bowen Byram, Vancouver 2020: A top pick just three years ago, the Vancouver Giants alumni was dominant during his draft year as he led all WHL defencemen with 26 goals.

Samuel Girard, Shawinigan 2017: Bringing no shortage of offense from the back end, the Shawinigan Cataractes graduate twice led all QMJHL rearguards in points, doing so in 2015-16 and 2016-17.

Darren Helm, Medicine Hat 2007: The Medicine Hat Tigers graduate was dominant during the 2007 postseason, leading the team with 22 points in 23 games en route to an Ed Chynoweth Cup championship.

Nazem Kadri, London 2010: Splitting four seasons between the Kitchener Rangers and London Knights from 2006-10, Kadri helped the former claim the J. Ross Robertson Cup in his sophomore season.

Darcy Kuemper, Red Deer 2011: The Avalanche added a supreme netminder in Kuemper whose resume counts CHL Goaltender of the Year honours coming during 2010-11 as part of the Red Deer Rebels.

Gabriel Landeskog, Kitchener 2011: Landeskog’s two seasons (2009-11) with the Kitchener Rangers were underscored by his dazzling freshman campaign that saw him earn a spot on the OHL First All-Rookie Team after putting up 46 points in 61 games.

Kurtis MacDermid, Erie 2015: The gritty forward had a breakout campaign in his final junior season as he finished ninth in Erie Otters’ scoring with a career high of 40 points.

Nathan MacKinnon, Halifax 2013: The Halifax Mooseheads alumnus now looks to add a Stanley Cup ring to his trophy case that already counts a Memorial Cup title from 2013.

Ryan Murray, Everett 2013: A steady defender, the former Everett Silvertips blue-liner earned back-to-back spots on the WHL Western Conference Second All-Star Team in 2010-11 and 2011-12.