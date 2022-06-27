CHL announces 2021-22 Award nominees

Presented annually, the CHL Awards celebrates the outstanding accomplishments of players from across the Canadian Hockey League, with 10 trophies presented based on individual performances throughout the 2021-22 season.

The nominees for each award are determined by the winner of the corresponding award presented in each member league: the Ontario Hockey League, Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, and Western Hockey League:

David Branch Player of the Year Award presented by Kia Canada

Nominees: Logan Stankoven (Kamloops Blazers), Wyatt Johnston (Windsor Spitfires), William Dufour (Saint John Sea Dogs)

The CHL David Branch Player of the Year Award presented by Kia Canada is presented to the player judged to be the most outstanding in the Canadian Hockey League. It is selected from the winners of the Red Tilson Trophy (OHL MVP), Michel Brière Memorial Trophy (QMJHL MVP), and the Four Broncos Memorial Trophy (WHL MVP). The trophy was renamed in 2019-20 in honour of David Branch who has held his position as OHL Commissioner since 1979, and served as CHL President from 1996-2019.

Defenceman of the Year Award

Nominees: Olen Zellweger (Everett Silvertips), Nathan Staios (Hamilton Bulldogs), Lukas Cormier (Charlottetown Islanders)

The CHL Defenceman of the Year Award is presented annually to the top defenceman in the Canadian Hockey League based on the recipients of the regional awards including the OHL’s Max Kaminsky Trophy, QMJHL’s Emile Bouchard Trophy, and WHL’s Bill Hunter Memorial Trophy.

Goaltender of the Year Award presented by Real Canadian Superstore

Nominees: Dylan Garand (Kamloops Blazers), Brett Brochu (London Knights), Samuel Richard (Rouyn-Noranda Huskies)

The CHL Goaltender of the Year Award presented by Real Canadian Superstore is presented annually to the top goaltender in the Canadian Hockey League based on the recipients of the regional awards including the OHL’s Jim Rutherford Trophy, QMJHL’s Jacques Plante Memorial Trophy, and the WHL’s Del Wilson Trophy.

Rookie of the Year Award

Nominees: Brayden Yager (Moose Jaw Warriors), Cam Allen (Guelph Storm), Jakub Brabenec (Charlottetown Islanders)

The CHL Rookie of the Year Award is presented annually to the top rookie in the Canadian Hockey League based on the recipients of the regional awards including the OHL’s Emms Family Award, QMJHL’s RDS Cup, and the WHL’s Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy.

Top Scorer Award

Nominees: Arshdeep Bains (Red Deer Rebels), Wyatt Johnston (Windsor Spitfires), Joshua Roy (Sherbrooke Phoenix)

The CHL Top Scorer Award is presented annually to the highest scoring player in the Canadian Hockey League.

Brian Kilrea Coach of the Year Award presented by CoinSmart

Nominees: James Patrick (Winnipeg ICE), James Richmond (Mississauga Steelheads), Jim Hulton (Charlottetown Islanders)

Named in recognition of former Ottawa 67’s head coach and the CHL’s all-time winningest coach Brian Kilrea, the Brian Kilrea Coach of the Year Award presented by CoinSmart is presented annually based on the recipients of the regional league awards including the OHL’s Matt Leyden Trophy, the QMJHL’s Ron Lapointe Trophy, and the WHL’s Dunc McCallum Memorial Trophy.

Top Draft Prospect Award presented by Kubota Canada

Nominees: Matthew Savoie (Winnipeg ICE), Shane Wright (Kingston Frontenacs), Nathan Gaucher (Quebec Remparts)

The CHL Top Draft Prospect Award presented by Kubota Canada is presented annually to the top prospect eligible for the upcoming NHL Draft.

Sportsman Player of the Year Award

Nominees: Logan Stankoven (Kamloops Blazers), Wyatt Johnston (Windsor Spitfires), Jordan Dumais (Halifax Mooseheads)

The CHL Sportsman Player of the Year Award is presented annually based on the recipients of the regional league awards including the OHL’s William Hanley Trophy, the QMJHL’s Frank J. Selke Memorial Trophy, and the WHL’s Brad Hornung Trophy.

Scholastic Player of the Year Award presented by CIBC

Nominees: Connor Levis (Kamloops Blazers), Owen Beck (Mississauga Steelheads), Charle Truchon (Quebec Remparts)

The CHL Scholastic Player of the Year Award presented by CIBC is presented annually based on the recipients of the regional league awards including the OHL’s Bobby Smith Trophy, the QMJHL’s Marcel Robert Trophy, and the WHL’s Daryl K. (Doc) Seaman Trophy.

Humanitarian of the Year Award

Nominees: Luke Prokop (Edmonton Oil Kings), Mark Woolley (Owen Sound Attack), Brett Budgell (Charlottetown Islanders)

The CHL Humanitarian of the Year Award is presented annually based on the recipients of the regional league awards including the OHL’s Dan Snyder Memorial Trophy, the QMJHL’s Humanitarian of the Year Award, and the WHL’s Doug Wickenheiser Memorial Trophy.