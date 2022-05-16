104 CHL graduates advance to second round of Stanley Cup Playoffs
A total of 104 Canadian Hockey League graduates have advanced to the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
The total counts 55 alumni from the Ontario Hockey League followed by 33 from the Western Hockey League and 16 from the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. In all, 47 CHL franchises are represented by at least one graduate, headlined by the London Knights with nine players and followed by the Erie Otters with seven and the Kelowna Rockets with six. From the QMJHL, four teams have multiple alumni competing.
Counting Stanley Cup Playoffs rosters, the two remaining Canadian teams – the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames – lead all NHL clubs with 18 and 15 CHL graduates, respectively, a list that includes superstars like Connor McDavid (Erie Otters), Leon Draisaitl (Kelowna Rockets), and Matthew Tkachuk (London Knights).
Calgary Flames (15)
Rasmus Andersson, Barrie 2016
Mikael Backlund, Kelowna 2009
Dillon Dube, Kelowna 2018
Erik Gudbranson, Kingston 2011
Trevor Lewis, Owen Sound 2007
Milan Lucic, Vancouver 2007
Andrew Mangiapane, Barrie 2016
Sean Monahan, Ottawa 2013
Brett Ritchie, Niagara 2013
Adam Ruzicka, Sarnia 2019
Michael Stone, Calgary 2010
Matthew Tkachuk, London 2016
Tyler Toffoli, Ottawa 2012
Jussi Valimaki, Tri-City 2018
Nikita Zadorov, London 2014
Carolina Hurricanes (10)
Ethan Bear, Seattle 2017
Anthony DeAngelo, Soo 2015
Max Domi, London 2015
Seth Jarvis, Portland 2021
Steven Lorentz, Peterborough 2017
Jordan Martinook, Vancouver 2012
Nino Niederreiter, Portland 2011
Jordan Staal, Peterborough 2006
Andrei Svechnikov, Barrie 2018
Vincent Trocheck, Plymouth 2013
Colorado Avalanche (11)
Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Val-d’Or 2016
Andre Burakovsky, Erie 2014
Bowen Byram, Vancouver 2020
Samuel Girard, Shawinigan 2017
Darren Helm, Medicine Hat 2007
Nazem Kadri, London 2010
Darcy Kuemper, Red Deer 2011
Gabriel Landeskog, Kitchener 2011
Kurtis MacDermid, Erie 2015
Nathan MacKinnon, Halifax 2013
Ryan Murray, Everett 2013
Edmonton Oilers (18)
Tyson Barrie, Kelowna 2011
Evan Bouchard, London 2019
Derick Brassard, Drummondville 2007
Cody Ceci, Owen Sound 2013
Leon Draisaitl, Kelowna 2015
Warren Foegele, Erie 2017
Evander Kane, Vancouver 2009
Zack Kassian, Windsor 2011
Duncan Keith, Kelowna 2003
Brett Kulak, Vancouver 2014
Connor McDavid, Erie 2015
Ryan McLeod, Mississauga 2019
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Red Deer 2011
Darnell Nurse, Soo 2015
Kris Russell, Medicine Hat 2007
Derek Ryan, Spokane 2007
Mike Smith, Sudbury 2002
Kailer Yamamoto, Spokane 2018
Florida Panthers (12)
Sam Bennett, Kingston 2014
Ben Chiarot, Saginaw 2011
Anthony Duclair, Quebec 2015
Aaron Ekblad, Barrie 2014
Claude Giroux, Gatineau 2008
Radko Gudas, Everett 2010
Jonathan Huberdeau, Saint John 2013
Mason Marchment, Mississauga 2016
Sam Reinhart, Kootenay 2015
Joe Thornton, Soo 1997
Carter Verhaeghe, Niagara 2015
MacKenzie Weegar, Halifax 2014
New York Rangers (13)
Samuel Blais, Charlottetown 2016
Julien Gauthier, Saint John 2017
Tim Gettinger, Soo 2018
Barclay Goodrow, North Bay 2014
Libor Hajek, Regina 2018
Dryden Hunt, Moose Jaw 2016
Alexis Lafreniere, Rimouski 2020
Greg McKegg, London 2012
Ryan Reaves, Brandon 2007
Matthew Robertson, Edmonton 2021
Braden Schneider, Brandon 2021
Ryan Strome, Niagara 2013
Jarred Tinordi, London 2012
St. Louis Blues (12)
Ivan Barbashev, Moncton 2015
Jordan Binnington, Owen Sound 2013
Roberto Bortuzzo, Kitchener 2009
Logan Brown, Kitchener 2018
Jordan Kyrou, Sarnia 2018
Ryan O’Reilly, Erie 2009
David Perron, Lewiston 2007
Brandon Saad, Saginaw 2012
Marco Scandella, Val-d’Or 2010
Brayden Schenn, Saskatoon 2011
Robert Thomas, Hamilton 2018
Alexei Toropchenko, Guelph 2019
Tampa Bay Lightning (13)
Zach Bogosian, Peterborough 2008
Erik Cernak, Erie 2017
Anthony Cirelli, Erie 2017
Cal Foote, Kelowna 2018
Brandon Hagel, Red Deer 2019
Nikita Kucherov, Rouyn-Noranda 2013
Patrick Maroon, London 2008
Ondrej Palat, Drummondville 2011
Nicholas Paul, North Bay 2015
Corey Perry, London 2005
Brayden Point, Moose Jaw 2016
Mikhail Sergachev, Windsor 2017
Steven Stamkos, Sarnia 2008