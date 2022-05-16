104 CHL graduates advance to second round of Stanley Cup Playoffs

A total of 104 Canadian Hockey League graduates have advanced to the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The total counts 55 alumni from the Ontario Hockey League followed by 33 from the Western Hockey League and 16 from the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. In all, 47 CHL franchises are represented by at least one graduate, headlined by the London Knights with nine players and followed by the Erie Otters with seven and the Kelowna Rockets with six. From the QMJHL, four teams have multiple alumni competing.

Counting Stanley Cup Playoffs rosters, the two remaining Canadian teams – the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames – lead all NHL clubs with 18 and 15 CHL graduates, respectively, a list that includes superstars like Connor McDavid (Erie Otters), Leon Draisaitl (Kelowna Rockets), and Matthew Tkachuk (London Knights).

Calgary Flames (15)

Rasmus Andersson, Barrie 2016

Mikael Backlund, Kelowna 2009

Dillon Dube, Kelowna 2018

Erik Gudbranson, Kingston 2011

Trevor Lewis, Owen Sound 2007

Milan Lucic, Vancouver 2007

Andrew Mangiapane, Barrie 2016

Sean Monahan, Ottawa 2013

Brett Ritchie, Niagara 2013

Adam Ruzicka, Sarnia 2019

Michael Stone, Calgary 2010

Matthew Tkachuk, London 2016

Tyler Toffoli, Ottawa 2012

Jussi Valimaki, Tri-City 2018

Nikita Zadorov, London 2014

Carolina Hurricanes (10)

Ethan Bear, Seattle 2017

Anthony DeAngelo, Soo 2015

Max Domi, London 2015

Seth Jarvis, Portland 2021

Steven Lorentz, Peterborough 2017

Jordan Martinook, Vancouver 2012

Nino Niederreiter, Portland 2011

Jordan Staal, Peterborough 2006

Andrei Svechnikov, Barrie 2018

Vincent Trocheck, Plymouth 2013

Colorado Avalanche (11)

Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Val-d’Or 2016

Andre Burakovsky, Erie 2014

Bowen Byram, Vancouver 2020

Samuel Girard, Shawinigan 2017

Darren Helm, Medicine Hat 2007

Nazem Kadri, London 2010

Darcy Kuemper, Red Deer 2011

Gabriel Landeskog, Kitchener 2011

Kurtis MacDermid, Erie 2015

Nathan MacKinnon, Halifax 2013

Ryan Murray, Everett 2013

Edmonton Oilers (18)

Tyson Barrie, Kelowna 2011

Evan Bouchard, London 2019

Derick Brassard, Drummondville 2007

Cody Ceci, Owen Sound 2013

Leon Draisaitl, Kelowna 2015

Warren Foegele, Erie 2017

Evander Kane, Vancouver 2009

Zack Kassian, Windsor 2011

Duncan Keith, Kelowna 2003

Brett Kulak, Vancouver 2014

Connor McDavid, Erie 2015

Ryan McLeod, Mississauga 2019

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Red Deer 2011

Darnell Nurse, Soo 2015

Kris Russell, Medicine Hat 2007

Derek Ryan, Spokane 2007

Mike Smith, Sudbury 2002

Kailer Yamamoto, Spokane 2018

Florida Panthers (12)

Sam Bennett, Kingston 2014

Ben Chiarot, Saginaw 2011

Anthony Duclair, Quebec 2015

Aaron Ekblad, Barrie 2014

Claude Giroux, Gatineau 2008

Radko Gudas, Everett 2010

Jonathan Huberdeau, Saint John 2013

Mason Marchment, Mississauga 2016

Sam Reinhart, Kootenay 2015

Joe Thornton, Soo 1997

Carter Verhaeghe, Niagara 2015

MacKenzie Weegar, Halifax 2014

New York Rangers (13)

Samuel Blais, Charlottetown 2016

Julien Gauthier, Saint John 2017

Tim Gettinger, Soo 2018

Barclay Goodrow, North Bay 2014

Libor Hajek, Regina 2018

Dryden Hunt, Moose Jaw 2016

Alexis Lafreniere, Rimouski 2020

Greg McKegg, London 2012

Ryan Reaves, Brandon 2007

Matthew Robertson, Edmonton 2021

Braden Schneider, Brandon 2021

Ryan Strome, Niagara 2013

Jarred Tinordi, London 2012

St. Louis Blues (12)

Ivan Barbashev, Moncton 2015

Jordan Binnington, Owen Sound 2013

Roberto Bortuzzo, Kitchener 2009

Logan Brown, Kitchener 2018

Jordan Kyrou, Sarnia 2018

Ryan O’Reilly, Erie 2009

David Perron, Lewiston 2007

Brandon Saad, Saginaw 2012

Marco Scandella, Val-d’Or 2010

Brayden Schenn, Saskatoon 2011

Robert Thomas, Hamilton 2018

Alexei Toropchenko, Guelph 2019

Tampa Bay Lightning (13)

Zach Bogosian, Peterborough 2008

Erik Cernak, Erie 2017

Anthony Cirelli, Erie 2017

Cal Foote, Kelowna 2018

Brandon Hagel, Red Deer 2019

Nikita Kucherov, Rouyn-Noranda 2013

Patrick Maroon, London 2008

Ondrej Palat, Drummondville 2011

Nicholas Paul, North Bay 2015

Corey Perry, London 2005

Brayden Point, Moose Jaw 2016

Mikhail Sergachev, Windsor 2017

Steven Stamkos, Sarnia 2008