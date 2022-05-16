WHL announces Eastern Conference Championship series schedule

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today the schedule for the. 2022 WHL Eastern Conference Championship Series between the Winnipeg ICE and Edmonton Oil Kings, beginning Friday, May 20 in Winnipeg.

The WHL Eastern Conference Championship Series will feature the top two teams from the 2021-22 WHL Regular Season, including the Scotty Munro Memorial Trophy-winning Winnipeg ICE (53-10-3-2) and the Central Division-winning Edmonton Oil Kings (50-14-3-1).

The ICE advanced to the WHL Eastern Conference Championship series after defeating the Prince Albert Raiders in five games and the Moose Jaw Warriors in five games, while the Edmonton Oil Kings completed back-to-back series sweeps of the Lethbridge Hurricanes and Red Deer Rebels.

For the ICE, this is the Club’s first trip to the WHL Eastern Conference Championship since the team began play in Winnipeg in 2019-20. As for the Oil Kings, they return to the WHL Eastern Conference Championship for the second consecutive WHL Playoffs. In 2019, Edmonton appeared in the WHL Eastern Conference Championship, falling to the Prince Albert Raiders.

This represents the fifth WHL Eastern Conference Championship appearance in franchise history for the Oil Kings (2012, 2013, 2014, 2019). Meanwhile, this will be the sixth WHL Conference Championship appearance for the ICE franchise. During its time in Kootenay, the Club competed in three WHL Eastern Conference Championships (2000, 2001, 2011) while a member of the WHL’s Central Division, and it also appeared in two WHL Western Conference Championships (2002, 2005) while playing in the WHL’s B.C. Division.

The ICE and Oil Kings met four times during the 2021-22 WHL Regular Season, with Edmonton emerging triumphant three times.

WHL Eastern Conference Championship Schedule

Game Visitor Home Date Time 1 Edmonton @ Winnipeg Friday, May 20 7:00 2 Edmonton @ Winnipeg Saturday, May 21 7:00 3 Winnipeg @ Edmonton Monday, May 23 7:00 4 Winnipeg @ Edmonton Wednesday, May 25 7:00 5 * Winnipeg @ Edmonton Friday, May 27 7:00 6 * Edmonton @ Winnipeg Sunday, May 29 5:00 7 * Edmonton @ Winnipeg Tuesday, May 31 7:00

* If necessary

All listed game times are in local time.

Through WHL Live on CHL TV, fans can enjoy every single scheduled game throughout the 2022 WHL Eastern Conference Championship with the purchase of a Round Pass at the low price of $19.99 plus applicable taxes and fees.

WHL Live – 2022 WHL Playoffs Packages

Round-by-Round: $19.99 per round

24-Hour Access: $8.99

* all prices in Canadian dollars

+ does not include applicable taxes and fees