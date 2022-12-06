Ten CHL players have been named to Switzerland’s 2023 World Juniors selection camp.

Attilio Biasca (HAL), Vincent Despont (SNB), Rodwin Dionicio (NIAG), Maximilian Streule (BLB), Jonas Taibel (MON) and Brian Zanetti (PBO) all return from the 2022 roster while Alessio Beglieri (MISS), Lorenzo Canonica (SHA), Miles Muller (MON) and Louis Robin (VDO) are new additions. Of the 10 CHL players selected, seven ply their trade in the QMJHL.

Switzerland were beaten 6-3 by Canada in the quarterfinals in August. Mooseheads captain Biasca led the team in scoring in the tournament with six points (four goals).

Switzerland have been drawn into Group B alongside Austria, Finland, Slovakia and the United States.

The 2023 World Juniors will take place Dec. 26 – Jan. 5 in Halifax and Moncton.

10 CHL players named to Switzerland’s World Juniors selection camp:

Goaltenders:

Alessio Beglieri (Mississauga/OHL)

Defencemen:

Vincent Despont (Saint John/QMJHL)

Rodwin Dionicio (Niagara/OHL)

Maximilian Streule (Blainville-Boisbriand/QMJHL)

Brian Zanetti (Peterborough/OHL)

Forwards:

Attilio Biasca (Halifax/QMJHL)

Lorenzo Canonica (Shawinigan/QMJHL)

Miles Muller (Moncton/QMJHL)

Louis Robin (Val d’Or/QMJHL)

Jonas Taibel (Moncton/QMJHL)