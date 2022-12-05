27 CHL players invited to Canada’s National Junior Team selection camp

Twenty-seven CHL players have been named to Canada’s National Junior Team selection camp at the Avenir Centre in Moncton, N.B.

The WHL accounts for 13 players who will attend while the QMJHL and OHL will contribute nine and five players respectively.

“We are excited to unveil the 29 players who will begin our journey at selection camp in Moncton as we look ahead to the 2023 World Juniors,” said Alan Millar, director of player personnel. “This is an experienced and skilled group, and we expect a competitive selection camp that will lead to difficult decisions when naming a final roster. We are excited about the players who have earned invites to camp, and we look forward to assembling a roster that will wear the Maple Leaf with pride this holiday season.”

Ten of the CHL players selected were part of Canada’s gold-medal winning team in 2022 in Connor Bedard, Ethan Del Mastro, Nathan Gaucher, Riley Kidney, Carson Lambos, Zack Ostapchuk, Brennan Othmann, Joshua Roy, Logan Stankoven and Olen Zellweger. Furthermore, 24 of the 27 CHL players selected are NHL Drafted prospects.

Canada is in Group A and will play Austria, Czechia, Germany and Sweden in the round-robin.

The National Junior Team selection camp is set for Dec. 9-12. The 2023 World Juniors will take place Dec. 26 – Jan. 5 in Halifax and Moncton.

27 CHL players named to Hockey Canada’s National Junior Team selection camp:

Goaltenders:

Tyler Brennan (Prince George/WHL)

Benjamin Gaudreau (Sarnia/OHL)

Thomas Milic (Seattle/WHL)

William Rousseau (Quebec/QMJHL)

Defencemen:

Nolan Allan (Seattle/WHL)

Ethan Del Mastro (Mississauga/OHL)

Tyson Hinds (Sherbrooke/QMJHL)

Kevin Korchinkski (Seattle/WHL)

Carson Lambos (Winnipeg/WHL)

Jack Matier (Ottawa/OHL)

Evan Nause (Quebec/QMJHL)

Ethan Samson (Prince George/WHL)

Olen Zellweger (Everett/WHL)

Forwards:

Caeden Bankier (Kamloops/WHL)

Owen Beck (Mississauga/OHL)

Connor Bedard (Regina/WHL)

Zachary Bolduc (Quebec/QMJHL)

Colton Dach (Kelowna/WHL)

Zach Dean (Gatineau/QMJHL)

Jordan Dumais (Halifax/QMJHL)

Nathan Gaucher (Quebec/QMJHL)

Riley Kidney (Acadie-Bathurst/QMJHL)

Zach Ostapchuk (Vancouver/WHL)

Brennan Othmann (Peterborough/OHL)

Joshua Roy (Sherbrooke/QMJHL)

Reid Schaefer (Seattle/WHL)

Logan Stankoven (Kamloops/WHL)