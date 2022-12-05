Boucher, Oke named to USA preliminary World Juniors roster

OHL players Tyler Boucher and Andrew Oke have been named to the USA’s 2023 World Juniors preliminary roster.

Ottawa’s Boucher has eight goals and 14 points for the first place 67’s in what is his first full season in the OHL. Boucher was the 10th overall pick by Ottawa in the 2021 NHL Draft and in 24 games with the 67’s last year after he left Boston University, he tallied 14 points (seven goals).

Oke is 5-2-1 in eight games this season and owns a 3.15 GAA and .879 save percentage with Saginaw. A season ago, he went 13-16-1 as a rookie and was part of the USA’s World Juniors team in August where he played in one game.

The 2023 World Juniors take place from Halifax and Moncton Dec. 26 – Jan. 5.