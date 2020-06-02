Xavier Simoneau wins CHL Humanitarian of the Year Award presented by Kia

Toronto, ON – The Canadian Hockey League is proud to announce that Drummondville Voltigeurs captain Xavier Simoneau is the 2019-20 recipient of the CHL’s Humanitarian of the Year Award presented by Kia.

Simoneau led his team on and off the ice by scoring 89 points counting 28 goals and 61 assists in 61 games while serving his community through a number of initiatives that included the development of his own outreach program called ‘Les amis à Simy’.

“The Kia Humanitarian of the Year award is a recognition to players who have devoted their time to the communities they represent,” said Michael Kopke, Director of Marketing for Kia Canada. “We would like to congratulate Xavier Simoneau for winning the CHL Kia Humanitarian of the Year award. Kia Canada is committed to Powering the Future of Hockey and is honoured to acknowledge and reward players like Xavier who display their commitment to community.”

The 19-year-old from Saint-André-Avellin, Quebec, finished fifth in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League scoring which earned him a nomination for league MVP honours and puts the third year forward on the radar for 2020 NHL Draft consideration. Launched in October, Les amis à Simy, or the Simy’s Friends project, rewards local kids who have done good deeds, highlights the efforts of those with learning disabilities, and helps kids fighting illness or going through tough times in their lives. No matter the reason, nearly 200 deserving kids were part of the inaugural season attending Voltigeurs games free of charge with the opportunity to meet their hero. Simoneau was also the spokesman for the Centre-du-Québec Autism organization raising funds and creating awareness for the cause, was heavily involved with Drummondville’s minor hockey association inspiring youth and attending coach clinics, took part in school visits and met patients at Sainte-Croix Hospital Pediatric Center throughout the season, and served as honorary president for the Voltigeurs blood drive.

“It’s an honour for me to win the humanitarian trophy in the CHL,” said Simoneau. “I worked hard all year with the Drummondville Voltigeurs to create Les amis à Simy. I’m very proud to give my time for the kids, and I’m very proud to win this award.”

Since the national award was first presented in 1993, Simoneau is the first member of the Voltigeurs to win following previous team nominees Charles-David Beaudoin (2014) and Daniel Briere (1996). It also marks a second straight recognition for a QMJHL player as Charle-Edouard D’Astous of the Rimouski Oceanic was last season’s recipient.

Finalists for the award were Riley Fiddler-Schultz of the Western Hockey League’s Calgary Hitmen and Los Angeles Kings prospect Jacob Ingham of the Ontario Hockey League’s Kitchener Rangers.