World Juniors Bound – Ridly Greig

NAME: Ridly Greig

WHL CLUB: Brandon Wheat Kings

HOMETOWN: Lethbridge, Alta.

NHL CLUB: Ottawa Senators

Brandon Wheat Kings captain Ridly Greig is ready to shine at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alta.

The Ottawa Senators prospect dons Canadian colours for the first time since the 2019 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, and started his holiday season in style Thursday with a goal in Canada’s pre-tournament win over Russia.

Greig, who hails from Lethbridge, Alta., has scored 14 times, and totalled 28 points, in 19 appearances with the Wheat Kings this season, including back-to-back four-point outings November 23 and 26.

The 19-year-old has been skating on an all-WHL line with Edmonton’s Jake Neighbours and Vancouver’s Justin Sourdif in the lead-up to the World Juniors preliminary round.

Greig, who was selected by Ottawa in the first round of the 2020 NHL Draft, is eight assists shy of 100 for his WHL career. He made his professional debut at the conclusion of the 2020-21 season, compiling three points in seven games with the Belleville Senators of the AHL.