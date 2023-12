Warriors’ Mateychuk and Yager set to share international stage at 2024 World Juniors

Moose Jaw Warriors teammates Denton Mateychuk and Brayden Yager are set to share the international stage at the 2024 World Juniors.

The Warriors duo have spent the past four seasons together where they’ve blossomed into two of the top players at their respective positions across the CHL.

“It’s pretty cool to be able to do this with him and he’s one of my best buddies too so it’s awesome,” Yager said.

They’re both first round NHL draft choices too; Mateychuk went 12th overall to Columbus in 2022 while Yager was chosen 14th overall by Pittsburgh in 2023.