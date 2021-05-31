EN
FR
MENU
May 31, 2021
Val-d’Or ties the series! Tigres 1 Foreurs 4
QMJHL
QMJHL
Watch more
QMJHL
on CHL TV
More News
NHL Draft
162 CHL players listed on NHL Central Scouting Final Rankings
5 mins ago
QMJHL
Victo wins the first game! Tigres 3 Foreurs 2
2 hours ago
QMJHL
An amazing comeback! Foreurs 3 Tigres 4
2 hours ago
QMJHL
Tigres complete comeback in overtime to take 2-1 series lead
2 hours ago
Player of the Night
CHL Player of the Night - Conor Frenette (May 30)
2 hours ago
1:37
Sunday Spotlight
CHL Sunday Spotlight – 5 Questions with Bulldogs' Ryan Winterton
21 hours ago