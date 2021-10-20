EN
FR
MENU
CHL TV ALL-ACCESS SEASON PASSES NOW AVAILABLE
October 20, 2021
TIGERS (5) vs BRONCOS (4) F/OT
WHL Highlights
Medicine Hat Tigers
Watch more on CHL TV >
Teague Patton scored his first career WHL goal and Lukas Svejkovsky shines again in overtime as the Tigers took down the Broncos. Make the final 5-4 Orange & Black.
More News
2021-22 Canadian Hockey League Broadcast Schedule
2 weeks ago
Kia CHL Top 10 Rankings
Kia CHL Top-10 Rankings: Remparts take command of top spot
4 hours ago
Player of the Night
CHL Player of the Night - Bogdans Hodass (Oct 19)
5 hours ago
WHL Highlights
CHL TV Game of the Week presented by Kubota: Chiefs (3) at Thunderbirds (5)
6 hours ago
OHL Highlights
Oct. 19/21 – GUE (2) – KIT (4)
17 hours ago
OHL Saves of the Week: Oct. 19, 2021
17 hours ago
Vaughn Saves of the Week | 2021-2022 (Week 3)
22 hours ago