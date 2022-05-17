Spitfires’ Wyatt Johnston Named OHL Player of the Week

Toronto, Ont. – The Ontario Hockey League today announced thatDallas Stars prospect Wyatt Johnston of the Windsor Spitfires is the OHL Player of the Week, leading the League with 10 points including four goals and six assists in three games along with a plus/minus rating of plus-8.

Johnston recorded three straight multi-point efforts to help the Spitfires eliminate the Kitchener Rangers in five games and reach the Western Conference Championship Series for the first time since 2011. He rallied the Spits from a pair of early deficits in Kitchener on Tuesday and Thursday, registering consecutive four point (2-2–4) showings in Games 3 and 4 on the road. He picked up a pair of helpers, setting up Andrew Perrott’s game winning goal in Saturday’s 3-2 win over the Rangers at home in Game 5, pushing him into the OHL Playoff scoring lead with 23 points (8-15–23) through 11 games.

A 19-year-old native of Toronto, Ont., Johnston claimed the Eddie Powers Trophy as the OHL’s top scorer during the regular season, recording 124 points (46-78–124) over 68 games. He was also voted the Western Conference’s Most Outstanding Player and Most Sportsmanlike Player. Selected by Dallas with the 23rd overall pick of the 2021 NHL Draft, Johnston has recorded 58 goals, 96 assists and 154 points in 121 career regular season games. He was a member of Canada’s gold medal-winning National Under-18 Team in 2021. The Spitfires selected Johnston with their first round (6th overall) pick in the 2019 OHL Priority Selection.

Also considered for the award this week, North Bay Battalion forward Mitchell Russell put up eight points (3-5–8) in three games as the Troops advanced to the Eastern Conference Championship Series for the first time since 2015. Dallas Stars prospect Francesco Arcuri of the Kingston Frontenacs was also in the running with seven points (2-5–7) over three contests.

2021-22 OHL Players of the Week – Playoffs:

May 9 – May 15: Wyatt Johnston (Windsor Spitfires)

May 2 – May 8: Joseph Serpa (Kitchener Rangers)

Apr. 25 – May 1: Zayde Wisdom (Kingston Frontenacs)

Apr. 19 – Apr. 24: Antonio Stranges (London Knights)

2021-22 OHL Players of the Week – Regular Season:

Apr. 11 – Apr. 18: Robert Calisti (Soo Greyhounds)

Apr. 4 – Apr. 10: Martin Chromiak (Kingston Frontenacs)

Mar. 28 – Apr. 3: Mason McTavish (Hamilton Bulldogs)

Mar. 21 – Mar. 27: Dalton Duhart (Saginaw Spirit)

Mar. 14 – Mar. 20: Matthew Maggio (Windsor Spitfires)

Mar. 7 – Mar. 13: Lucas Edmonds (Kingston Frontenacs)

Feb. 28 – Mar. 6: Theo Hill (Sarnia Sting)

Feb. 21 – Feb. 27: Logan Morrison (Hamilton Bulldogs)

Feb. 14 – Feb. 20: Antonio Stranges (London Knights)

Feb. 7 – Feb. 13: Logan Morrison (Hamilton Bulldogs).

Jan. 31 – Feb. 6: Luke Evangelista (London Knights)

Jan. 24 – Jan. 30: Brandt Clarke (Barrie Colts)

Jan. 17 – Jan. 23: Riley Piercey (Flint Firebirds)

Jan. 10 – Jan. 16: David Goyette (Sudbury Wolves)

Jan. 3 – Jan 9: Wyatt Johnston (Windsor Spitfires)

Dec. 27 – Jan. 2: James Hardie (Mississauga Steelheads)

Dec. 13 – Dec. 19: Ty Tullio (Oshawa Generals)

Dec. 6 – Dec. 12: Lucas Edmonds (Kingston Frontenacs)

Nov. 29 – Dec. 5: Wyatt Johnston (Windsor Spitfires)

Nov. 22 – Nov. 28: Brennan Othmann (Flint Firebirds)

Nov. 15 – Nov. 21: Brandon Coe (North Bay Battalion)

Nov. 8 – Nov. 14: Antonio Stranges (London Knights)

Nov. 1 – Nov. 7: Shane Wright (Kingston Frontenacs)

Oct. 25 – Oct. 31: Tucker Robertson (Peterborough Petes)

Oct. 18 – Oct. 24: Rory Kerins (Soo Greyhounds)

Oct. 11 – Oct. 17: Calum Ritchie (Oshawa Generals)

Oct. 4 – Oct. 10: Jack Thompson (Sudbury Wolves)