Bulldogs’ Marco Costantini Named OHL Goaltender of the Week

Toronto, Ont. – The Ontario Hockey League today announced that Marco Costantini of the Hamilton Bulldogs is the OHL Goaltender of the Week, going 2-0 with a 0.99 goals-against average, .969 save percentage and one shutout to help the Bulldogs advance to the Eastern Conference Championship Series.

Costantini stopped 62 of the 64 shots that came his direction in Games 3 and 4 of the Eastern Conference Semi-Final as the Bulldogs eliminated the Mississauga Steelheads in four straight games. He stopped all 35 shots he faced in Tuesday’s 3-0 road win in Game 3, earning first star honours. Costantini returned to the crease on Friday for Game 4, turning aside 27 of 29 as the Bulldogs earned their 18th consecutive win dating back to March 27.

A 19-year-old product of Hamilton, Costantini was voted the Eastern Conference’s Top Goaltender this past season with league-leading figures that include a 2.32 goals-against average, .917 save percentage and six shutouts. He played to a mark of 31-9-2-2 in 45 games, improving to 41-24-8-2 with a 3.15 goals-against average and .897 save percentage in his 79-game OHL regular season career. Costantini has played to a postseason record of 8-0 with a 1.87 goals-against average and .931 save percentage. He was Hamilton’s fifth round (95th overall) pick in the 2018 OHL Priority Selection.

Also considered for the award this week, back-to-back winner Luke Cavallin was steady for the Flint Firebirds once again, going 2-1 with a 1.91 goals-against average and .939 save percentage to help his team advance to the Western Conference Championship Series. Windsor’s Matt Onuska played to a 3-0 mark with a 2.33 goals-against average and .918 save percentage as the Spitfires are into the third round for the first time since 2011.

