Spitfires’ Johnston signs with Stars

Johnston, 18, recorded 30 points (12-18=30) with a +14 plus/minus rating in 53 contests during the 2019-20 campaign with the Windsor Spitfires of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). Among OHL rookies, he was tied for fourth in plus/minus rating (+14), shared 12th in assists (18) and ranked 14th in points (30).

Johnston did not play in the OHL during the 2020-21 season because of the League’s cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The forward has represented Team Canada on the International stage on two occasions. He posted four points (2-2=4) in seven games at the 2021 IIHF U18 World Championship, which was held at Comerica Center and Children’s Health StarCenter Plano. At the 2019 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, he posted five points (2-3=5) and 14 penalty minutes in five games.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound native of Toronto, Ontario was originally selected by Dallas in the first round (23rd overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft.

MEET THE FUTURE – WYATT JOHNSTON (DALLAS STARS):