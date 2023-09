Spirit Rising: Go Great Lakes Bay’s Exclusive Look at the Quest for the 2024 Memorial Cup

The nine-part series produced by the OHL and Go Great Lakes Bay will follow the 2023-24 Saginaw Spirit on CHL TV, TSN, and NHL Network – the first episode is set to premiere on Tuesday, October 3 at 7:00 p.m. ET

The Memorial Cup will be played on American ice in the Ontario Hockey League for the first time next spring, and fans can join the Saginaw Spirit on their quest for the Canadian Hockey League’s most prized possession with unparalleled behind-the-scenes access every step of the way.

The Ontario Hockey League (OHL), along with Go Great Lakes Bay, present Spirit Rising: Go Great Lakes Bay’s Exclusive Look at the Quest for the Memorial Cup. The nine-part series premieres with a debut episode streaming free on OHL Live and CHL TV on Tuesday, October 3 at 7:00 p.m. ET. Fans can also follow the series on TSN and NHL Network.

A proud Michigander, nationally-recognized sports columnist, and reporter Jon Morosi will take fans through the trials and triumphs of the Spirit’s path to the CHL’s annual national championship, one that will also feature champions from the OHL, Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, and the Western Hockey League beginning at the Dow Event Center on May 23, 2024.

Under the leadership of General Manager Dave Drinkill and Head Coach Chris Lazary, the Spirit boast an exciting roster featuring outstanding sophomores in former first overall exceptional status standout Michael Misa on forward along with 2024 NHL Draft prospect Zayne Parekh on the blueline. The Spirit, who were recently ranked fourth in the inaugural edition of the CHL Top-10 Rankings and second in the OHL’s Preseason Power Rankings, feature three NHL prospects in second-round picks Hunter Haight (Minnesota Wild) and Matyas Sapovaliv (Vegas Golden Knights) along with fourth-round selection Joey Willis (Nashville Predators).

Tune in next Tuesday as Episode 1 lays the groundwork for the most highly-anticipated season in Saginaw Spirit franchise history as they set out to pursue Canadian Hockey League supremacy.