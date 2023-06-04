MENU
June 4, 2023

Scott Niedermayer back in Kamloops

2023 Memorial Cup
Watch more Memorial Cup on CHL TV

Former Blazers’ hero Scott Niedermayer was back in Kamloops reconnecting with teammates and fans.

More News
2023 Memorial Cup in pictures: CHL Awards
11 mins ago
Game day preview: Remparts vs. Thunderbirds — June 4
21 mins ago
1:45
The Cup - EP09 - Final Bound
12 hours ago
Connor Bedard makes history as the best from the CHL are recognized at CHL Awards
21 hours ago
2023 Memorial Cup in pictures: June 2
2 days ago
5:23
Thunderbirds advance to first-ever Memorial Cup final
2 days ago