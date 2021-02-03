EN
FR
MENU
February 3, 2021
Rochette’s three-point night powers Remparts to 4-2 win over Oceanic
QMJHL
Watch more on CHL TV >
More News
QMJHL announces Players of the Month for January
3 hours ago
QMJHL provides update for protected environment event in Chicoutimi
3 hours ago
Sting's Namestnikov eager to follow in brother's footsteps
4 hours ago
Protected Environments | Behind the scenes in Drummondville
5 hours ago
Bulldogs' Kaliyev scores in NHL debut
5 hours ago
WHL Alumni – In Search of Stanley: Patrick Marleau & Devan Dubnyk
5 hours ago