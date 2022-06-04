EN
FR
MENU
DON'T MISS A SECOND OF THE ACTION - CHL TV PLAYOFF PACKAGES NOW AVAILABLE!
June 4, 2022
Road to the Memorial Cup – June 4
2022 OHL Playoffs
2022 WHL Playoffs
Watch more on CHL TV >
The Windsor Spitfires and Seattle Thunderbirds take game one in the OHL and WHL Championship series.
More News
Road to the Memorial Cup
5 days ago
Player of the Night
CHL Player of the Night - Thomas Milic (June 3)
5 hours ago
2022 QMJHL Playoffs
Cataractes and Islanders seek first President Cup
6 hours ago
2022 WHL Playoffs
WHL Highlights
Jun. 3/22 - SEA (2) - EDM (1) - Game 1
8 hours ago
2022 OHL Playoffs
OHL Highlights
Jun. 3/22 - WSR (4) - HAM (3) - Game 1 - OT
8 hours ago
2022 OHL Playoffs
Jun. 3/22 - GM1 OHL Championship Post Game - WSR (4) - HAM (3) - OT
8 hours ago
2022 WHL Playoffs
Jun. 3/22 - GM1 WHL Championship Post-Game - SEA (2) - EDM (1)
8 hours ago