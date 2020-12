In a shocker to end the night, the Sea Dogs stormed back to take a 6-4 victory from the Otters that included five unanswered markers. In the end, a two-goal performance from Erie blue-liner and Anaheim Ducks first rounder Jamie Drysdale wasn’t enough as Saint John’s Nicholas Girouard replied with a pair of his own as did team representative Riley Bezeau that also counted the game winner late in the final frame.