Remparts win 2023 Memorial Cup opener

The Quebec Remparts used a four-goal second period to pace themselves to an 8-3 win over the Kamloops Blazers in the opening game of the 2023 Memorial Cup presented by Kia Friday night.

James Malatesta (CBJ) had a hat-trick, Kassim Gaudet scored twice while Nathan Gaucher (ANA), Theo Rochette and Zachary Bolduc (STL) also found the back of the net. The host Blazers got goals from Caeden Bankier (MIN), Daylan Kuelfer (NYI) and Matthew Seminoff (DAL).

Quebec’s William Rousseau made 27 saves while Dylan Ernst turned aside 25 shots. Justin Robidas tallied three helpers in the victory while Pier-Olivier Roy had a pair of assists.

“Robi made two very nice backdoor passes so all of the credit goes to him,” Malatesta said. “We responded well in the second, got more o-zone time and put pucks on net … we did a lot of the little details right.”

Malatesta, who was named QMJHL Playoffs MVP after he scored 14 goals in 18 games to lead the Remparts to the Gilles Courteau Trophy, buried the first goal of the tournament at 7:36 off of Justin Robidas’ (CAR) setup.

While Bankier drew Kamloops level before the end of the first, a three-goal burst in 4:37 from Quebec gave them a commanding lead they wouldn’t surrender.

What a rip from #FlyTogether prospect Nathan Gaucher! #MemorialCup Gaucher augmente l’avance de Québec à 3-1! pic.twitter.com/f4HUvtqudl — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) May 27, 2023

Malatesta’s redirect of an Evan Nause (FLA) point shot made it 2-1 just 65 seconds into the period before Gaucher ripped a one-timer 2:02 later. Rochette converted a rebound on the power play at 5:42 before Gaudet’s first of the night extended the lead to 5-1 at 15:20.

“Offensively, we were very good,” head coach Patrick Roy. “We’re a good rush team and we took advantage of that.”

Kuefler got one back just 51 seconds later before Seminoff cut the deficit to 5-3 at 4:30 of the third.

However, a shorthanded goal from Gaudet, Bolduc’s conversion of an odd-man rush and Malatesta’s third completed the evening’s scoring as Quebec cruised to a dominant victory.

Malatesta completes the hat-trick! 🚨🚨🚨 #MemorialCup What a night for the #CBJ prospect! 🤩 Tour du chapeau pour Malatesta! pic.twitter.com/3TmlYiPjzA — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) May 27, 2023

“We scored some nice goals, had some nice passes,” Roy said.

After a three-goal performance, Malatesta was selected as the Player of the Game.

The Remparts return to action May 29 against Seattle while Kamloops will face Peterborough May 28.