Tune in to the 2022 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on TSN in Canada and the NHL Network in the United States
March 24, 2022
Player of the Game – Jagger Firkus
With a goal and an assist Moose Jaw’s Jagger Firkus was named Player of the Game for Team White.
