Petes’ Tye Austin Named OHL Goaltender of the Week

Toronto, Ont. – The Ontario Hockey League today announced that Tye Austin of the Peterborough Petes is the OHL Goaltender of the Week after winning a pair of games while posting a 2.50 goals-against average and .923 save percentage.

Austin recently returned from injury and turned aside 60 of the 65 shots that came his way last week. He made 19 saves in Thursday’s 5-3 win over the visiting North Bay Battalion, snapping the Troops’ four-game winning streak in Mason McTavish’s return to the Petes lineup. Austin provided a season-high 41 saves in Sunday’s 3-2 win over the Ottawa 67’s, earning first star recognition as the Petes were outshot 43-29, earning their third straight win.

A 19-year-old from Pembroke, Ont., Austin missed a month of action with a shoulder injury, returning to the Petes’ lineup on November 18th. The 6-foot-6, 200Ib. netminder is 3-2-0-0 with a 3.83 goals-against average and .888 save percentage in six games this season. Selected by the Petes in the third round (43rd overall) of the 2018 OHL Priority Selection, Austin owns a career mark of 14-16-0-1 with a 4.16 goals-against average and .877 save percentage through 42 career regular season games in maroon and white.

Also considered for this week’s award, last week’s recipient Ben Gaudreau of the Sarnia Sting was strong once again, going 1-1-0-0 with a 2.03 goals-against average and .937 save percentage in two games. London Knights goaltender Brett Brochu was kept busy, making 113 saves over three outings. He posted a 2.95 goals-against average and .926 save percentage as the Knights went 2-1-0-0.

2021-22 OHL Goaltenders of the Week – Regular Season:

Nov. 22 – Nov. 28: Tye Austin (Peterborough Petes)

Nov. 15 – Nov. 21: Ben Gaudreau (Sarnia Sting)

Nov. 8 – Nov. 14: Joe Vrbetic (North Bay Battalion

Nov. 1 – Nov. 7: Roman Basran (Mississauga Steelheads)

Oct. 25 – Oct. 31: Patrick Leaver (Oshawa Generals)

Oct. 18 – Oct. 24: Jacob Oster (Guelph Storm)

Oct. 11 – Oct. 17: Brett Brochu (London Knights)

Oct. 4 – Oct. 10: Tucker Tynan (Niagara IceDogs)