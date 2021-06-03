EN
June 3, 2021
#OHLDraft Prospect Profile: Quentin Musty
A fluid skater with a great hockey mind and superb playmaking ability,
North Jersey Avalanche
power forward Quentin Musty is equipped with all the offensive tools to make an immediate impact in the
OHL
next season.
