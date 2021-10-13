EN
FR
MENU
CHL TV ALL-ACCESS SEASON PASSES NOW AVAILABLE
October 13, 2021
Oct. 12/21 – KAM (3) – VIC (2)
WHL Highlights
WHL Network
Watch more on CHL TV >
More News
2021-22 Canadian Hockey League Broadcast Schedule
1 week ago
Player of the Night
CHL Player of the Night - Caedan Bankier (Oct 12)
3 hours ago
Kia CHL Top 10 Rankings
Kia CHL Top-10 Rankings: Oil Kings stay on top, ICE freezing out competition
4 hours ago
1:35
The Week That Was in The CHL - Oct. 4-11
17 hours ago
Alumni
418 CHL graduates named to NHL rosters for 2021-22 regular season
20 hours ago
QMJHL Highlights
Oct. 11/21 - BAT (2) - CAP (1) OT
21 hours ago
team of the week
CHL Team of the Week (Oct. 4-10)
22 hours ago