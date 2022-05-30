EN
FR
MENU
DON'T MISS A SECOND OF THE ACTION - CHL TV PLAYOFF PACKAGES NOW AVAILABLE!
May 30, 2022
May 29/22 – KAM (1) – SEA (2) – Game 6
2022 WHL Playoffs
WHL Highlights
WHL Network
Watch more on CHL TV >
More News
Road to the Memorial Cup
5 hours ago
2022 OHL Playoffs
#OHLPlayoffs Morning Minute: May 30, 2022
4 hours ago
2022 OHL Playoffs
May 29/22 - Game 5 West Final Photo Gallery
4 hours ago
David Spacek is the Defensive Rookie of the Year
6 hours ago
Player of the Night
CHL Player of the Night - Patrick Guay (May 29)
6 hours ago
2022 OHL Playoffs
May 27/22 - Game 4 East Final Photo Gallery
6 hours ago