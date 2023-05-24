May 24 – Coaches Press Conference

"We're looking at video, making phone calls, trying to get as much information as you can about the teams you're playing." @PetesOHLhockey head coach Rob Wilson discusses the difficulty of playing teams from different leagues at the #MemorialCup . pic.twitter.com/hcEQHjDAVF

"We're going to have to ready for the storm at the start of the game. It will be a nice challenge for our group." Quebec Remparts head coach Patrick Roy looks ahead to their Memorial Cup opener against the host Kamloops Blazers.

"We want to try and really enjoy the overall experience while making sure we're ready to go and bringing our best each night."

More from Kamloops Blazers head coach Shaun Clouston from tonight's coaches press conference at the 2023 Memorial Cup

📺💻📱 https://t.co/E0Cl58TGe2 pic.twitter.com/tLTtffiLxi

