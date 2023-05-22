Road to Memorial Cup daily: Petes and Remparts secure Memorial Cup berths

CHL Three Stars

Kassim Gaudet came up big when it mattered most Sunday for Quebec as he had a goal and an assist in the final 2:08 of regulation to collect the first star. Gaudet scored the game-tying goal before he set up the game-winner 69 seconds later as the Remparts claimed the Gilles Courteau Trophy. Gaudet tallied nine postseason points for Quebec.

Tucker Robertson (SEA) had the series winner to claim Sunday’s second star as the Petes were crowned OHL champions. Robertson scored with 8:50 left in regulation to cap a postseason in which he notched 22 points (nine goals) in 23 games.

Michael Simpson’s fantastic postseason concluded with a 36-save performance to earn Sunday’s third star. Simpson, who claimed the Wayne Gretzky 99 Award as OHL Playoffs MVP, concluded the postseason with a 2.80 GAA and .918 save percentage in 23 games.

OHL Championship Series

(2) London vs. (4) Peterborough — Petes win series 4-2

Game 6: Petes 2-1 Knights

Peterborough claimed its 10th J. Ross Robertson Cup and first since 2006 Sunday with a narrow 2-1 win in Game 6

Robertson’s game-winner was his third of the postseason, tied for the OHL postseason lead

Avery Hayes’ 12th goal of the playoffs had given Peterborough a 1-0 lead with 6:27 left in the second before Max McCue evened the score at 7:59 of the third.

Brennan Othmann (NYR) recorded one assist and wound up as Peteborough’s leading point-getter with 25

.@PetesOHLhockey captain Shawn Spearing lifts the J. Ross Robertson Cup for the 10th time in franchise history! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/oj5bPthoz9 — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) May 22, 2023

Gilles Courteau Trophy Series

(1) Quebec vs. (2) Halifax — Remparts win series 4-2

Game 6: Remparts 5-4 Mooseheads

The Remparts stunned the Halifax crowd Sunday afternoon with a pair of goals 69 seconds apart that saw the QMJHL Finals conclude instead of head to a Game 7

Zachary L’Heureux (NSH) had given the Mooseheads a 4-3 lead with just 3:11 to play before Gaudet played hero with a goal and an assist to set-up Pier-Olivier Roy as the Remparts claimed its first QMJHL championship as this iteration of the franchise

James Malatesta (CBJ) scored his 14th goal of the postseason in the victory and was named QMJHL Playoffs MVP

Evan Nause (FLA) and Zachary Bolduc (STL) also scored for Quebec

Halifax’s Alexandre Doucet (DET) had two points (1G, 1A) and concluded the postseason as the CHL co-leader in points alongside teammate Josh Lawrence

Jordan Dumais (CBJ) tallied three helpers for the Mooseheads

Theo Rochette lifts the Gilles Courteau Trophy! 🏆 Le capitaine Rochette soulève le trophée Gilles-Courteau! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/mp8ZIuq7oE — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) May 21, 2023

2023 Memorial Cup presented by Kia

The tournament field is officially set for the 103rd edition of the Memorial Cup presented by Kia as hosts Kamloops will welcome Peterborough, Quebec and Seattle.

All 2023 Memorial Cup games will be broadcasted in Canada on TSN and RDS. Games will also be available in the United States on the NHL Network and for subscribers of CHL TV outside of North America.

Schedule:

May 26 – Game 1: Kamloops vs. Quebec — 6p.m. PT

May 27 – Game 2: Peterborough vs. Seattle — 3p.m. PT

May 28 – Game 3: Peterborough vs. Kamloops — 3p.m. PT

May 29 – Game 4: Quebec vs. Seattle — 6p.m. PT

May 30 – Game 5: Quebec vs. Peterborough — 6p.m. PT

May 31 – Game 6: WHL vs. Kamloops — 6p.m. PT

June 1 – Tie-Breaker, if necessary, — 6p.m. PT

June 2 – Semi-final — 6p.m. PT

June 4 – Final — 4p.m. PT