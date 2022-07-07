EN
FR
Follow @CHLHockey for 2022 NHL Draft Coverage on July 7th and 8th
MENU
July 7, 2022
Matt Savoie Drafted 9th Overall
Watch more
NHL Draft
on CHL TV
Winnipeg ICE’s Matt Savoie reacts to being selected 9th overall by the Buffalo Sabres.
More News
1:27
Denton Mateychuk Drafted 12th Overall
23 mins ago
2:15
Conor Geekie Drafted 11th Overall
50 mins ago
4:46
Conor Geekie Full Draft Scrum
58 mins ago
4:48
Shane Wright Drafted 4th Overall
1 hour ago
1:36
Denton Mateychuk Full NHL Draft Scrum
2 hours ago
0:54
Pavel Mintyukov Full NHL Draft Scrum
2 hours ago