Knights’ Antonio Stranges Named OHL Player of the Week

Toronto, Ont. – The Ontario Hockey League today announced that Dallas Stars prospect Antonio Stranges of the London Knights is the OHL Player of the Week, scoring three times while adding four assists for seven points over three contests.

Stranges posted three consecutive multi-point performances as the Knights took five of a possible six points last week. He tied the score late in the third period of London’s 4-3 overtime loss to the Guelph Storm on Tuesday before posting two assists in Friday’s 7-4 win over the Soo Greyhounds, picking up a helper on Max McCue’s second period game winning goal. Stranges finished off the weekend with a season-high three points, scoring a pair of goals in a 7-4 road win over the Erie Otters on Saturday. He collected a primary assist on Cody Morgan’s deciding goal in the third period before tacking on insurance just over three minutes later.

A 5-foot-11, 188Ib. left-winger from Plymouth, Mich., Stranges has 10 points including three goals and seven assists through his first eight games of the season. Now in his third OHL campaign, Stranges has recorded 84 points (35-49–84) over 135 regular season games since joining the Knights as a second round (21st overall) pick in the 2018 OHL Priority Selection. He made his professional debut last season, recording an assist during a nine-game stint with the AHL’s Texas Stars, top affiliate of the Dallas Stars who selected him in the fourth round (123rd overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft.

Also given consideration for this week’s recognition, Kingston Frontenacs forward Lucas Edmonds posted seven points including a goal and six assists over three games, earning first star honours in Saturday’s shootout win over the Mississauga Steelheads on CBC. Detroit Red Wings prospect Pasquale Zito of the Windsor Spitfires also merited consideration, recording two goals and three assists for five points in two games.

2021-22 OHL Players of the Week – Regular Season:

Nov. 8 – Nov. 14: Antonio Stranges (London Knights)

Nov. 1 – Nov. 7: Shane Wright (Kingston Frontenacs)

Oct. 25 – Oct. 31: Tucker Robertson (Peterborough Petes)

Oct. 18 – Oct. 24: Rory Kerins (Soo Greyhounds)

Oct. 11 – Oct. 17: Calum Ritchie (Oshawa Generals)

Oct. 4 – Oct. 10: Jack Thompson (Sudbury Wolves)