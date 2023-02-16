Kia TopX Show – Matt Maggio and Dylan Guenther

This week I talk to the OHL’s leading scorer and then we check in with a recently returned Arizona Coyotes forward. First New York Islanders prospect Matt Maggio tells us how the Spitfires have proved the doubters, including me, wrong this year and what adding guys like Brett Harrison and Shane Wright do for the room. Then, Seattle Thunderbirds forward Dylan Guenther shares what it’s like being back in the WHL, going to a team with so many familiar faces and the similarities between this club and his WHL championship winning Oil Kings from last year.

Watch the whole interview below or listen to it on you preferred podcast platform!