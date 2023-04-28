Kia TopX Show – Luca Del Bel Belluz & Zach Dean

Today I talk to the final two teams that earned sweeps in the second round, the 8-2 Sarnia Sting and the 8-1 Gatineau Olympiques.

Columbus Blue Jackets prospect Luca Del Bel Belluz tells us what it’s like to play in Sarnia right now, taking the battle of the 402 to a whole new level and what the Sting will have to do successfully to win against the London Knights.

Then, St. Louis Blues prospect Zach Dean tells us about how impressive Gatineau’s team defence has been through two rounds, the impacts of the veterans brought in this year and changing their style of game against a more physical Quebec Remparts team

Watch the interviews below or subscribe and listen to it on you preferred podcast platform!