MENU
April 28, 2023

Kia TopX Show – Luca Del Bel Belluz & Zach Dean

Kia CHL Top 10 Rankings Road to Memorial Cup presented by Kia
Watch more Kia Top 10 on CHL TV

Today I talk to the final two teams that earned sweeps in the second round, the 8-2 Sarnia Sting and the 8-1 Gatineau Olympiques.

Columbus Blue Jackets prospect Luca Del Bel Belluz tells us what it’s like to play in Sarnia right now, taking the battle of the 402 to a whole new level and what the Sting will have to do successfully to win against the London Knights.

Then, St. Louis Blues prospect Zach Dean tells us about how impressive Gatineau’s team defence has been through two rounds, the impacts of the veterans brought in this year and changing their style of game against a more physical Quebec Remparts team

Watch the interviews below or subscribe and listen to it on you preferred podcast platform!

More News
1:35
Meet the Future - Matteo Mann
4 hours ago
2023 Road to the Memorial Cup: WHL Round 3 preview
6 hours ago
3:43
Kia CHL Top-10 Goals of the second round
9 hours ago
Firkus signs ELC with Kraken
10 hours ago
2023 Road to the Memorial Cup: OHL Round 3 preview
12 hours ago
CHL to NHL: Kartye debuts in playoffs with Kraken
1 day ago