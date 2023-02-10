MENU
February 10, 2023

Kia TopX Show – Logan Morrison and Olen Zellweger

This week we check in with trade deadline additions from the OHL leading Ottawa 67’s and the Memorial Cup hosts, Kamloops Blazers.

First, reigning OHL playoff MVP Logan Morrison tells us what it was like moving from the Bulldogs to the 67’s and how he can use his Memorial Cup experience to help his new club. Then Anaheim Ducks prospect Olen Zellweger fills us in on the opportunity to play closer to home and how the Blazers are preparing for their Memorial Cup run.

Watch the full interviews below:

