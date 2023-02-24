MENU
February 24, 2023

Kia TopX Show – Josh Lawrence and Nolan Burke

Kia CHL Top 10 Rankings
Watch more Kia Top 10 on CHL TV

This week I chat with one of the top goals scorers from the QMJHL and one from the OHL. First, Memorial Cup champion Josh Lawrence tell us about his incredible start to his career in Halifax, how weird it was to trade in the Saint John blue for Halifax green and what the Mooseheads have to do in the final 15. Then, Nashville Predators prospect Nolan Burke tells us about signing in ELC, how exciting it was to see his GM pulling off so many big deals and the buzz around Sarnia as the team gets rolling.

Watch the whole interview below or listen to it on you preferred podcast platform!

More News
CHLTVGOTW: Five players to watch — Blazers @ Tigers
2 hours ago
CHLTVGOTW: Five players to watch — Steelheads @ 67’s
2 hours ago
CHL Daily: 67's and Knights hit 40-win mark
3 hours ago
CHL on TSN highlights: Prince George 5-4 Vancouver (OT)
4 hours ago
Cougars' dynamic duo continue to turn heads on path to NHL Draft
1 day ago
CHL on TSN: Five players to watch — Cougars @ Giants
1 day ago