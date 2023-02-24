Kia TopX Show – Josh Lawrence and Nolan Burke

This week I chat with one of the top goals scorers from the QMJHL and one from the OHL. First, Memorial Cup champion Josh Lawrence tell us about his incredible start to his career in Halifax, how weird it was to trade in the Saint John blue for Halifax green and what the Mooseheads have to do in the final 15. Then, Nashville Predators prospect Nolan Burke tells us about signing in ELC, how exciting it was to see his GM pulling off so many big deals and the buzz around Sarnia as the team gets rolling.

Watch the whole interview below or listen to it on you preferred podcast platform!