Kia TopX Show – Brandt Clarke and Jacob Melanson

This week I talk to one of the most prolific defenders in the CHL and the longest current active points streak holder from the QMJHL. First, LA Kings’ defenceman Brandt Clarke tells us about being sent back to the OHL, his relationship with Drew Doughty, what it’s like being mentioned in NHL trade chatter and breaking a 25-year-old Colts’ franchise record. Then, Seattle Kraken prospect Jacob Melanson tells us about going to a contender in Sherbrooke, why he’s had so much success and what the Phœnix need to do in order to have a long playoff run.

