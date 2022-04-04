MENU
April 4, 2022

Kia CHL Top-10 – Spectacular Saves

Watch more Kia Top-10 Plays on CHL TV

Check out the top-10 saves these goalies had no business making!

More News
Purchase your CHL TV Playoff Pass Now!
3 weeks ago
From the Point: Warriors centre Jagger Firkus
2 hours ago
CHL Player of the Night - Jacob Melanson (Apr 3)
7 hours ago
Apr. 3/22 - RIM (4) - BAC (1)
7 hours ago
Apr. 3/22 - GAT (4) - SHA (2)
7 hours ago
Apr. 3/22 - CHI (4) - DRU (8)
7 hours ago
Apr. 3/22 - BAT (5) - MON (1)
7 hours ago