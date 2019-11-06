MENU
CHL TV ALL-ACCESS SEASON PASSES NOW AVAILABLE
November 6, 2019

Kia CHL Top 10 Rankings – Week 8

Kia CHL Top 10 Rankings

 

Toronto, ON – The Canadian Hockey League today announced the week eight edition of the Kia CHL Top-10 Rankings for the 2019-20 season.  The weekly rankings of the CHL’s Top-10 teams are selected by a panel of National Hockey League scouts.

w8-top 10 graphic

The Week 8 Kia CHL Top-10 Rankings are (1) Sherbrooke Phoenix, (2) Prince Albert Raiders, (3) Edmonton Oil Kings, (4) Oshawa Generals, (5) Moncton Wildcats, (6) Chicoutimi Sagueneens, (7) Everett Silvertips, (8) Windsor Spitfires, (9) Ottawa 67’s, and (10) Cape Breton Eagles, with honourable mention to the Peterborough Petes, Portland Winterhawks, and Lethbridge Hurricanes.

More News
2021-22 Canadian Hockey League Broadcast Schedule
1 week ago
1:45
Kia CHL Top-10 Rankings - Week 8
3 hours ago
CHL Player of the Night - Eric Alarie (Nov 24)
4 hours ago
Nov. 24/21 - SC (0) - WPG (7)
6 hours ago
Nov. 24/21 - TC (2) - EVT (6)
6 hours ago
Nov. 24/21 - KAM (4) - SEA (1)
6 hours ago
Nov. 24/21 - RD (3) -EDM (5)
6 hours ago