Kia CHL Top-10 Rankings - Week 8

Toronto, ON – The Canadian Hockey League today announced the week eight edition of the Kia CHL Top-10 Rankings for the 2019-20 season. The weekly rankings of the CHL’s Top-10 teams are selected by a panel of National Hockey League scouts.

The Week 8 Kia CHL Top-10 Rankings are (1) Sherbrooke Phoenix, (2) Prince Albert Raiders, (3) Edmonton Oil Kings, (4) Oshawa Generals, (5) Moncton Wildcats, (6) Chicoutimi Sagueneens, (7) Everett Silvertips, (8) Windsor Spitfires, (9) Ottawa 67’s, and (10) Cape Breton Eagles, with honourable mention to the Peterborough Petes, Portland Winterhawks, and Lethbridge Hurricanes.