Kia CHL Top-10 Memorial Cup Moments

2012 – Jonathan Huberdeau bounces not one but two shorthanded goals from long range.

2007 – Lucic “The Shift” – Looch being an absolute force enroute to winning the 2007 Memorial Cup MVP

2013 – Max Domi between the legs saucer pass to Bo Horvat – Have you ever seen a better set up?

2015 – Cirelli OT winner in final – Walk on rookie scores his only two goals of the tournament in final. The rest is history.

2012 – Shawinigan first host team to win in OT since ’99 – One of the biggest underdogs ever, beating all three league champs along the way.

2010 – Taylor Hall gets crushed by Travis Hamonic in the 1st game of ’10 tournament. Hall would go on to win his 2nd consecutive Memorial Cup MVP

2017 – Dylan Strome scores 4 goals and 3 assists to rack up the most points in a single Memorial Cup game

2014 – Curits Lazar tips in the winner during the third overtime marking the longest game ever at the Memorial Cup.

2016 – Ivan Provorov sends in John Quenneville to score, easily the best Memorial Cup goal ever.