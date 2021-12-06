Kia CHL Top-10 Memorial Cup Moments

2012 – Jonathan Huberdeau bounces not one but two shorthanded goals from long range.
2007 – Lucic “The Shift” – Looch being an absolute force enroute to winning the 2007 Memorial Cup MVP
2013 – Max Domi between the legs saucer pass to Bo Horvat – Have you ever seen a better set up?
2015 – Cirelli OT winner in final – Walk on rookie scores his only two goals of the tournament in final. The rest is history.
2012 – Shawinigan first host team to win in OT since ’99 – One of the biggest underdogs ever, beating all three league champs along the way.
2010 – Taylor Hall gets crushed by Travis Hamonic in the 1st game of ’10 tournament. Hall would go on to win his 2nd consecutive Memorial Cup MVP
2017 – Dylan Strome scores 4 goals and 3 assists to rack up the most points in a single Memorial Cup game
2014 – Curits Lazar tips in the winner during the third overtime marking the longest game ever at the Memorial Cup.
2016 – Ivan Provorov sends in John Quenneville to score, easily the best Memorial Cup goal ever.
2013 – Nathan MacKinnon ends his junior career by scoring 3+2 in the Champion ship game giving him 6 goals and 9 points in 2 games vs Portland.