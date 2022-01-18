Kevin Hastings set for 1000th OHL game

In his 22nd OHL season, Kevin Hastings will become the third official in OHL history to skate in his 1000th regular season game on Sunday in Kitchener.

A Kitchener native, Hastings will hit the milestone at The Aud on Sunday evening as the Rangers play host to the Guelph Storm at 6:00pm.

Here are a few noteworthy items from Hastings’ lengthy career: