January 18, 2022

Kevin Hastings set for 1000th OHL game

Ontario Hockey League
In his 22nd OHL season, Kevin Hastings will become the third official in OHL history to skate in his 1000th regular season game on Sunday in Kitchener.

A Kitchener native, Hastings will hit the milestone at The Aud on Sunday evening as the Rangers play host to the Guelph Storm at 6:00pm.

Here are a few noteworthy items from Hastings’ lengthy career:

  • Will join linesmen Jim Carman and Ken Cox as the third official in OHL history to reach the 1000 game milestone.
  • Has worked 10 OHL Championship Final Series as well as four Memorial Cup tournaments, two OHL All-Star Games, two Canada Russia Series games and one CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game.
  • Has also worked 201 career OHL playoff matchups.
  • Received the OHL’s Ken Bodendistel Character Award for Officials for the 2017-18 season.
  • Has also served as a member of the American Hockey League’s officiating staff for 21 seasons, receiving the Michael Condon Memorial Award for outstanding service as an on-ice official in 2016-17.
  • Worked his first OHL game on Sunday, September 26, 1999 in Sudbury as the Wolves played the Owen Sound Platers.
  • Won OUA and CIAU men’s hockey championships with the University of Guelph in 1997.
  • Was an 11th round pick of the Kingston Raiders in the 1989 OHL Priority Selection.
