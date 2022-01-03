EN
January 3, 2022
Jan. 2/22 – EDM (2) – PA (5)
WHL Highlights
WHL Network
2021-22 Canadian Hockey League Broadcast Schedule
2 months ago
WHL Highlights
Jan. 2/22 - KEL (3) - VAN (4) - OT
7 hours ago
Player of the Night
CHL Player of the Night - Evan Herman (Jan 2)
9 hours ago
Jan. 2/22 - MH (2) - CGY (4)
1 day ago
OHL Highlights
Jan. 2/22 – SOO (4) – SBY (2)
1 day ago
OHL Announces Rescheduled Games for Wednesday, January 5
1 day ago
Player of the Night
CHL Player of the Night - Connor Bedard (Jan 1)
1 day ago