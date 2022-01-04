Steelheads’ James Hardie Named OHL Player of the Week

Toronto, Ont. – The Ontario Hockey League today announced that Mississauga Steelheads forward James Hardie is the OHL Player of the Week, recording three goals and three assists for six points in a pair of victories.

Hardie helped Mississauga stay on top of the OHL standings with consecutive wins, recording a season-high four points with two goals and two assists in Wednesday’s 5-4 win over visiting North Bay. He followed-up that first star performance with a goal and an assist on New Year’s Eve in Sudbury as Mississauga won 8-2, claiming their fourth consecutive win.

A 19-year-old product of Innisfil, Ont., Hardie sits tied for second in OHL goal-scoring with 21 this season. He leads the Steelheads with 38 points (21-17–38) through 28 contests while posting a plus/minus rating of plus-26. A former first round (8th overall) selection by Mississauga in the 2018 OHL Priority Selection, Hardie has posted 70 goals, 53 assists and 123 points in 149 career regular season games with the Steelheads. He attended rookie camp with the Toronto Maple Leafs this past September.

Hardie is the first Steelheads player to earn OHL Player of the Week honours since former goaltender Jacob Ingham last did so in February 2019.

Also considered for the award this week, Calgary Flames prospect Rory Kerins of the Soo Greyhounds recorded seven points (4-3–7) as the Greyhounds won two of their three games last week. Chicago Blackhawks prospect and Hardie’s Mississauga Steelheads teammate Ethan Del Mastro also had a strong showing, recording six assists in two games.

2021-22 OHL Players of the Week – Regular Season:

Dec. 27 – Jan. 2: James Hardie (Mississauga Steelheads)

Dec. 13 – Dec. 19: Ty Tullio (Oshawa Generals)

Dec. 6 – Dec. 12: Lucas Edmonds (Kingston Frontenacs)

Nov. 29 – Dec. 5: Wyatt Johnston (Windsor Spitfires)

Nov. 22 – Nov. 28: Brennan Othmann (Flint Firebirds)

Nov. 15 – Nov. 21: Brandon Coe (North Bay Battalion)

Nov. 8 – Nov. 14: Antonio Stranges (London Knights)

Nov. 1 – Nov. 7: Shane Wright (Kingston Frontenacs)

Oct. 25 – Oct. 31: Tucker Robertson (Peterborough Petes)

Oct. 18 – Oct. 24: Rory Kerins (Soo Greyhounds)

Oct. 11 – Oct. 17: Calum Ritchie (Oshawa Generals)

Oct. 4 – Oct. 10: Jack Thompson (Sudbury Wolves)