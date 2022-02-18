Hounds unveil new alternate uniform

Sault Ste. Marie, ON – The Soo Greyhounds Hockey Club is excited to unveil their new alternate uniforms as part of the 50th anniversary season.

The new third jersey incorporates aspects of the franchise’s most popular jersey designs over the years.

The white shoulders with red outlined stars were first worn by the inaugural Soo Greyhounds team in 1972-73 and were present on numerous jersey renditions over the years including those of the 1984-85 team that recorded a remarkable 33-0 home record.

The jersey also introduces new mid-body striping while maintaining the iconic red dog present on our third jerseys worn from 2013 to 2020.

The new jersey has a vintage feel while reflecting simplicity and clean lines in its classic design.

“We wanted a new third jersey design for our 50th anniversary that was fresh and exciting while unmistakably recognizable as consistent with the history and traditions of the Soo Greyhounds. We think this new design really hits the mark and will be popular with players and fans alike,” stated Greyhounds president and governor Tim Lukenda.

The Hounds will wear the new third jersey for the first-time next Wednesday, February 23rd when they host their Northern rivals the Sudbury Wolves at 7:07pm.

For more information, please visit soogreyhounds.com.

Video by Esteban Macias and Ryan Creagh