Frontenacs Reveal New Uniforms

Kingston, Ontario – As the Kingston Frontenacs prepare to open their 2021-22 season on October 8 at the Leon’s Centre, the team will be ushering in the next era in Kingston hockey with the launch of our new uniforms. The Frontenacs are introducing two new looks that draw inspiration from the team’s past, while paving the way for an exciting future.

For the first time since 2012, the Kingston Frontenacs will feature a new look when the team hits the ice at home and on the road during the 2021-22 campaign. With the new design, the franchise is embracing its image as “The Black & Gold”.

On September 16, 2021, the Frontenacs revealed their updated primary logo and introduced their secondary logo that pays tribute to the team’s “spoked K” logo, which was utilized on multiple occasions (1989-1995, 1995-2000 and 2007-2012). Today, the team completed their updated look with the introduction of their uniforms.

The new CCM jersey features a colour scheme of gold, black and white. A bold “K” logo is showcased on the chest of each jersey and it represents the connection the team has with the city of Kingston. The team’s secondary “spoked K” logo decorates each shoulder of the uniforms. The new look includes white, black and gold stripes on the bottom and sleeves of the jerseys.

For more information visit kingstonfrontenacs.com.