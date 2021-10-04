Rangers’ Xhekaj signs with Canadiens

MONTREAL — Montreal Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin announced on Monday that the team has agreed to terms with defenceman Arber Xhekaj on a three-year, two-way contract (2021-22 to 2023-24).

Xhekaj was released from training camp and will be loaned to the Kitchener Rangers in the OHL.

Xhekaj played 51 games with Kitchener in 2019-20, registering six goals and 11 assists, in addition to serving 88 penalty minutes. The 6’03”, 204 lbs blueliner also posted a plus-26 differential in his second season in the junior ranks. Xhekaj did not play in 2020-21 following the cancellation of the OHL season due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Hamilton, ON native has skated in 110 contests in the OHL since making his debut in 2018-19. Xhekaj, 20, produced eight goals and added 12 assists, while also serving 120 penalty minutes.

Xhekaj was initially invited to rookie camp before being invited to the main training camp.

