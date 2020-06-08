Dustin Wolf wins CHL Goaltender of the Year Award presented by Vaughn

Toronto, ON – The Canadian Hockey League is proud to announce that Calgary Flames prospect Dustin Wolf of the Western Hockey League’s Everett Silvertips is the 2019-20 recipient of the CHL Goaltender of the Year Award presented by Vaughn.

Wolf led all CHL goaltenders with a 1.88 goals-against-average, a .935 save percentage, nine shutout victories, and finished the season tied for second in overall wins compiling a 34-10-2-0 record.

“I’d like to congratulate Dustin Wolf of the Everett Silvertips on being named the 2019-20 CHL Goaltender of the Year,” said Lucas Gore, Sales Representative from Vaughn Custom Sports. “Congrats on an amazing season, Dustin, and best of luck in the future.”

The 19-year-old from Tustin, California, allowed one goal or fewer in 21 of his 46 games this season and compiled a shutout streak of 147:47 between January 17-22. He also competed for the U.S. National Junior Team at the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship and was recently named USA Hockey’s Goaltender of the Year. Wolf has now played three seasons in the WHL after joining the Silvertips as a fifth round pick in the 2016 Bantam Draft amassing 20 career shutouts in that time which is tied for fifth most in WHL history. The seventh round pick by the Flames in the 2019 NHL Draft signed his entry-level contract last month.

“I want to thank the CHL for the Goaltender of the Year Award, it’s a really big honour,” Wolf said. “I’d like to thank the coaching staff and everybody out in Everett. Additionally, our goalie coach James Jensen, for the continuous support throughout the season. I’d also like to thank my parents for the awesome support they give me each and every day, and finally I’d like to thank the fans for all the support they give us each and every game. It’s a real pleasure playing out in Everett and I hope to see you guys next season.”

Wolf’s award recognition makes it an incredible three times in five years for a Silvertip to be honoured following Carter Hart wins in 2016 and 2018. In between, the Philadelphia Flyers goaltender was also a finalist in 2017, and the WHL’s Ian Scott of the Prince Albert Raiders was last year’s national award recipient. Wolf is also just the second American goaltender since the award was first introduced in 1988 to win following Michael Houser of the London Knights in 2012. This marks the second straight season for Wolf on the national awards stage as he was named the CHL’s Scholastic Player of the Year for 2018-19.

Finalists for the award were 2020 NHL Draft prospect Nico Daws of the Ontario Hockey League’s Guelph Storm and Ottawa Senators prospect Kevin Mandolese of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League’s Cape Breton Eagles.