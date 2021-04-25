CHL Sunday Spotlight – 5 Questions with Sagueneens’ Alexis Shank

It has been a record-breaking season for Alexis Shank.

Earlier this year, the Chicoutimi Sagueneens veteran netminder set a new high-water mark for the franchise in recording his 92nd career victory to surpass the legendary Felix Potvin for top spot on the historic club’s all-time list.

Playing in his final season with the Sagueneens before pursuing academics at McGill University next year, it has undoubtedly been a memorable campaign for Shank, a year in which he has also recorded career highs in the save percentage (.918) and goals-against average (2.12) columns, while also posting three perfect games to join Potvin and Christopher Gibson as the only goaltenders in Sagueneens’ history to notch 10 or more career shutouts.

Shank reflected on his junior career, his plans for the future, and more in the latest edition of the CHL Sunday Spotlight presented by WINMAR:

What drew you to goaltending as a young athlete and who was your idol?

What drew me to goaltending was the goalie gear. I really like that, especially the mask. I really thought it was original. My idol was Cristobal Huet with the Montreal Canadiens. He was my first idol.

What was your reaction to breaking the Sagueneens’ all-time wins record?

At first, I was really surprised because I did not know I was so close to beating this record, but after I was really proud. First of all, because it is a really good goalie in Felix Potvin in both his junior career and his NHL career. After that, I thought my junior career was pretty good, so I was happy.

What has been the most memorable moment from your career?

My greatest memory is the second game of the 2019 playoffs against Rimouski. We went to the fourth overtime, so it was pretty long. I stopped 83 shots. It was disappointing because we lost but I was really proud of my performance.

Who has been the most challenging shooter in the QMJHL?

I think the most challenging shooter I have faced in the QMJHL is Raphael Lavoie. I already knew that he had a good shot, but when he came here last year, I had some real trouble stopping his shot in practice.

Which major will you pursue at McGill next season?

Next year at McGill, I am going to enter the Economics concentration in the Arts department. I chose this program because it is going to help me in my future projects.