CHL Sunday Spotlight – 5 Questions with Oceanic’s Zachary Bolduc

The spotlight is shining on Zachary Bolduc this season.

One of three QMJHL talents to receive an ‘A’ grade in NHL Central Scouting’s preliminary assessment ahead of the 2021 NHL Draft, the now second-year centre with the Rimouski Oceanic is prepped to put together a solid sophomore campaign following an impressive debut season.

Through 55 appearances with the Oceanic last season, Bolduc finished fifth in team scoring and just shy of a point-per-game clip after amassing 30 goals and 22 assists. In recognition of his success, Bolduc was presented with QMJHL Rookie of the Year honours while also earning a spot on the end-of-season QMJHL All-Rookie Team. Now through the early goings of the 2020-21 season, Bolduc has only continued to flash his offensive potential, notching four points in seven contests.

The native of Trois-Rivieres, Que., reflected on his rookie season and more in the latest edition of the CHL Sunday Spotlight presented by WINMAR:

Why do you believe you had so much success as a rookie?

The main reason why I was successful last year as a rookie was because of my great teammates.

What did you learn from playing with a top draft prospect in Alexis Lafreniere?

Some of the things that I learned with Alexis last year was his professionalism and his work ethic on and off the ice.

What is it like to be recognized as one of the top ranked players for this year’s NHL Draft?

For sure, it’s an honour for me, but for the moment, me and my teammates in Rimouski are concentrating on the present season.

How are you working to continue to build your game?

It’s simple. Just doing some video with the coaches, doing extra things on the ice, and in the gym too.

Which NHL player do you model your game after and what aspects of his game do you see in yours?

The NHL player that I try to model my game after is Evgeny Kuznetsov from the Washington Capitals. The reason why I try to model my game after him is because he can play centre or on the wing, he can skate pretty well too, and he has a good shot.