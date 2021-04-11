CHL Sunday Spotlight – 5 Questions with ICE’s Peyton Krebs

Few prospects intrigue like Peyton Krebs.

Mixing supreme puck skills with an agitating playing style that often disrupts the opposition, the 20-year-old Winnipeg ICE captain and 2019 first-round selection of the Vegas Golden Knights recently returned to his junior squad following a brief showing in the pro ranks.

That opportunity ultimately proved invaluable, with Krebs taking those lessons and continuing to round out his game in an encore season in Winnipeg. In fact, Krebs has been so effective that he now sits tied for top spot in league scoring with 28 points counting nine goals and 19 assists through 15 appearances, all while helping the ICE to 11 victories over that stretch.

The Okotoks, Alta., native reflected on his recent experiences including his play with the AHL’s Henderson Silver Knights, representing Team Canada at the World Juniors, and more in the latest edition of the CHL Sunday Spotlight presented by WINMAR:

What did you learn from your five-game stint in the AHL?

We had a great coaching staff and a great group of guys. Each and every day, you realize that there are a lot of great players in the world and in your organization and you have to continue to get better each and every day. You have to do the little things because there is another guy next to you trying to get the same job. It is a privilege to play hockey every day.

How often are you in communication with the Golden Knights?

I talk to player development once every couple of weeks. They want me to play both ends of the ice and a 200-foot game. I think with (Golden Knights head coach) Peter DeBoer, the biggest thing is being able to trust me in the defensive zone. I think if I can get that then I will be golden. I am trying to get better and improve every day.

What do you attribute to your early success this season with Winnipeg?

I think a lot of my success in the start here has been from my experience up in pro hockey and in the World Juniors. I think the caliber of players I was playing against were top notch. Coming here, you are playing against some great players and some younger guys. I think I am able to really show what I can do. I think I have proved a lot over this past year. I am just trying to be the best player I can possibly be every night. I want to be in the NHL and I want to show the Golden Knights that I can play in the NHL. It starts here in doing well and then continuing that at the pro level.

What has been the most memorable moment from your WHL career?

The most memorable moment for me – unfortunately I have been unable to make the playoffs – is my first goal. Scoring that first goal and playing my first game was a really special night back in Cranbrook. I think moving to Winnipeg was really exciting too. I had a lot of fun in the past year playing there. The people I have met and the memories I have made playing on the ice, it has been a lot of fun and I have learned a lot of stuff. It is exciting.

What was the experience like to represent Canada at the World Juniors?

The World Juniors was amazing. Hockey Canada did an unbelievable job of putting that together, especially this year during the pandemic. It was an amazing job. On the ice, it was amazing. Each and every night, playing for Hockey Canada and the experience, you always get humbled with how many amazing players there are in Canada and all over the world at your age level. It just makes you want to continue to get better, and I will remember that for the rest of my life. There are a lot of friendships and great people in the Hockey Canada organization.