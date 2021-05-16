CHL Sunday Spotlight – 5 Questions with Armada’s Mathias Laferriere

Mathias Laferriere is ready for the pros.

With his five-year QMJHL career coming to a close, the 20-year-old centre concludes his junior days with 238 total appearances split between the Cape Breton Eagles and Blainville-Boisbriand Armada in which he collected 82 goals and 132 assists for 214 points.

Chosen in the sixth round of the 2018 NHL Draft by the St. Louis Blues, then inking his three-year, entry-level contract with the club the following October, Laferriere will graduate to the next level next season where he will ultimately earn a spot with the Blues or further develop in the minor-pro ranks with the AHL’s Springfield Falcons.

Laferriere reflected on his QMJHL career, looked ahead to the future, and more in the latest edition of the CHL Sunday Spotlight presented by WINMAR:

What has been the most memorable moment from your QMJHL career?

My most memorable moment from my QMJHL career probably would be being drafted by the St. Louis Blues in 2018. It was a pretty special moment. I spent it with my family at my cottage. It was a really nice moment.

What has been the biggest challenge of this year’s schedule?

The biggest challenge of this year’s schedule would probably be the six games in 10 days in the bubbles. I think they were pretty hard on the body. If you get injured, you don’t have a lot of time to recover, so it can be pretty hard.

How often are you in communication with the Blues?

The Blues text me once in a while. They make sure I am doing alright. If I have any questions, I can always text them or call them.

Which NHL player do you model your game after and why?

I like Evgeni Malkin. I am not sure that my game is exactly like his but I just like his game. It is a complete game. He does everything right on the ice. I watch a lot of his games.

Who has been the most influential person on your hockey career?

My dad would probably be the person who has been most influential on me in my hockey career. He is always there for me, always watching every single one of my games and calling me after them.