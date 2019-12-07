CHL on Sportsnet: Gatineau at Ottawa

The 2019-20 CHL on Sportsnet schedule continues Sunday with the second annual Battle of the Ottawa River as the OHL’s Ottawa 67’s host the QMJHL’s Gatineau Olympiques. It marks the second contest of the two-game series that will see the winner awarded the Alexandra Cup.

Entering Sunday, the 67’s are riding an eight-game win streak that includes Friday’s 4-0 victory over the Olympiques. Leading the way for the 67’s was left-wing Joseph Garreffa with a two-goal showing, while 2020 NHL Draft hopeful Jack Quinn and defenceman Noel Hoefenmayer also chipped in offensively. Between the pipes, netminder Cedrick Andree turned aside 32 shots for the shutout.

As for the Olympiques, the club looks to return to the win column following an eight-game slide. Leading the charge for Gatineau this season is right-wing Charles-Antoine Roy who is scoring just shy of a point-per-game pace in collecting 14 goals and 12 assists through 27 appearances. In the blue paint, the Olympiques also feature a projected mid-round selection in the 2020 NHL Draft in goaltender Remi Poirier, who owns a 6-11-1-0 showing with a .886 save percentage across 19 contests this season.

Catch all the action in the latest matchup between the 67’s and Olympiques on Sunday at 2 PM ET/11 AM PT on Sportsnet.

Tale of the Tape